Riders Fall Late in Series Finale to Midland

August 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Midland RockHounds 4-1 in the series finale from Momentum Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

The Riders (23-16, 67-41) turned to Emiliano Teodo for the start and the righty went 3.1 innings, allowing just an unearned run on one hit while striking out three and walking two. His third strikeout was his 100th on the season, becoming the first RoughRiders pitcher to reach that mark this season.

Midland (24-14, 64-43) found the scoreboard first on Sunday, scoring in the bottom of the third on a Brennan Milone sacrifice fly.

Frisco then tied the game in the fourth when Luis Mieses scored on an RBI fielder's choice from Tucker Mitchell, his first career Double-A RBI.

In the seventh, the Hounds took the lead when Milone doubled home a run over Daniel Mateo's head in center field against Seth Clark (1-1).

They added on with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as well on a two-run single from Euribiel Angeles to push the lead to 4-1.

Domingo Robles (5-2) earned the win, throwing four shutout innings from the bullpen while Ryan Cusick took him his second save of the season.

At the plate, Josh Hatcher and Mateo had two-hit games.

Next, the RoughRiders head back home to begin a 12-game homestand, beginning with a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13th.

