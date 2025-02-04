Single-Game Tickets for 2025 Season on Sale Now

February 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX. - Single-game tickets for the 2025 Amarillo Sod Poodles season are officially on sale now. With baseball season in the Texas panhandle right around the corner, fans can now explore individual seating options to plan their summer at the ballpark.

The first chance for Amarillo fans to get their eyes on the new squad is just over two months away as Opening Day for the Sod Poodles falls on Tuesday, April 8 with a 7:05 first pitch against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals). Following a brief three-game road trip to open the 2025 campaign, their debut at HODGETOWN kicks off the first six-game series of the season. Tickets are available online HERE and can also be purchased by visiting the HODGETOWN box office Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The 2025 season features a 69-game regular season with plenty of promotional and specialty nights that all fans can enjoy. Additionally, giveaways, firework shows, and drone shows highlight the schedule, ensuring a summer to remember. With talented players making their way through the ranks of the Arizona Diamondbacks' farm system, Sod Poodles opponents this year will feature up and coming prospects from other organizations including the Double-A affiliates of the Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Athletics, and San Diego Padres.

Aside from single-game tickets, fans have plenty of options to experience some of the biggest games of the summer slate through a variety of ticket plans. Membership options available include Half-Season (34-game plan), the Summer Soddies Fun Plan (18-game), or the Prime 9 (nine-game). With each ticket membership, fans will be able to experience the best promotions, specialty nights, and fireworks from the comfort of the best seats in HODGETOWN. Fans can explore these options on the Sod Poodles website HERE. For questions or more information, contact the box office at (806) 803-7762 or info@SodPoodles.com.

It is recommended for fans to purchase tickets through the Sod Poodles box office, but tickets can also be purchased through Fan Cave Tickets, the exclusive resale ticket partner of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

For Group and Hospitality options for the 2025 season, please visit the Sod Poodles website, call (806) 803-9547, or email groups@sodpoodles.com. For the most up-to-date information on the Sod Poodles season, please follow @sodpoodles on X, Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 4, 2025

Single-Game Tickets for 2025 Season on Sale Now - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.