Hooks Delivering on Valentine's Day

February 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







Roses are red, violets are blue, and the Hooks have Valentine's Day covered for YOU! Rusty, Sammy and our Hooks staffers are at the ready to deliver a smile to your special someone.

Mascots Valentine Package for $115:

Personal delivery by Rusty or Sammy

Astros Clutch - Large

Three Hooks Reserved Seat Ticket Vouchers (restrictions apply, based on availability)

Flower & Chocolates

Hooks Valentine Package for $75:

Personal delivery by a Hooks front office staffer

Astros Clutch - Wallet

Three Hooks Reserved Seat Ticket Vouchers (restrictions apply, based on availability)

Flower & Chocolates

Deliveries run Friday, February 14 from 8 am to 4 pm.

Space is limited. Delivery times are available on a first-come, first-served, basis. Orders cannot be accepted outside of a 20-mile radius of Whataburger Field.

Please note: deliveries will be confirmed after being contacted by a Hooks representative and payment is collected.

