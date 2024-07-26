Win Or Go Home: Arizona Rattlers Clash with Vegas Knight Hawks in First Round of IFL Playoffs

July 26, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







Glendale, AZ - The three-seeded Rattlers will square off with the second-seed Knight Hawks for a trip to the Indoor Football League semifinals this Saturday night, at 7:05 PM.

Third Time's a Charm

Baffling enough, Vegas has had the last laugh not once, but twice versus Arizona this season. In both matchups, the Knight Hawks have come out victorious by a combined eight points total.

Prior to the previous two meetings, the Rattlers have slithered their way to wins in three of four contests against the Knight Hawks. The all-time series is now knotted at three wins apiece between the two Western Conference foes. The implications could not be higher for the Rattlers this weekend, and a chance to make history lurks in the shadows.

Hotter Than Satan's Bath Water

After starting 2024 with a disappointing 1-3 record in the first month, Arizona shook off the rough start and embarked on a remarkable turnaround, ultimately securing a postseason berth. In no time at all, the Rattlers rattled off ten wins in their next twelve games, swiftly becoming the hottest team in the Indoor Football League. With their last defeat coming against Vegas on June 22nd, Arizona heads into the playoffs with undeniable momentum.

Experience is the Best Teacher

A quote made famous by Roman general and ruler Julius Caesar, there are few teams as experienced as head coach Kevin Guy and the Arizona Rattlers heading into this year's postseason. About to embark on his 25th postseason game of his career, Guy has seen it all from the sidelines including leading Arizona to four championships in his eleven years with the team.

Not only does Guy serve as head coach, but he also is the team's general manager and president. Over the years, Guy has compiled a 17-7 overall record in postseason play which could speak volumes when Arizona laces up the cleats and buckles up the chin straps for battle during the push to the 2024 IFL National Championship.

How To Watch:

Stadium Network is a multi-platform network that is available through a variety of streaming platforms. IFL fans accustomed to the interactive YouTube experience will find the playoff games at the Stadium YouTube Channel.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 26, 2024

Win Or Go Home: Arizona Rattlers Clash with Vegas Knight Hawks in First Round of IFL Playoffs - Arizona Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.