Green Bay Clinches First Place in Eastern Conference Following Victory over Storm

July 26, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Green Bay Blizzard traveled to South Dakota to face the Sioux Falls Storm in the final regular season game of the year. A victory would secure the number one seed in the Eastern Conference for the Blizzard, making this a crucial matchup for Green Bay.

The Storm received the ball to start the game but failed to capitalize, with kicker Dean Sarris missing a field goal attempt wide right. Green Bay took over for their first drive but also had to settle for a field goal after a series plagued by penalties. Kicker Andrew Mevis converted, putting the Blizzard up 3-0 with 4:07 left in the first quarter.

Sioux Falls looked to build momentum in the second quarter, driving into the red zone but falling short on a fourth-down attempt, resulting in a turnover on downs. The Blizzard took advantage, with quarterback Max Meylor scoring on a one-yard rushing touchdown to make it 10-0 with 9:20 remaining in the second quarter. The Storm responded with a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jiya Wright to wide receiver Drayscean Hudson, who broke several tackles to reach the end zone, closing the gap to 10-7 with 5:42 left in the half.

Green Bay quickly answered with a 35-yard touchdown reception by running back E.J. Burgess, extending their lead to 17-7 with 4:17 remaining. Sioux Falls' next drive ended with another missed field goal attempt by Sarris. Capitalizing on the momentum, Green Bay drove down the field, and running back Jalyn Cagle caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Meylor, increasing the lead to 24-7 with just seven seconds left in the half. Sioux Falls had one last chance after the return but saw Sarris miss his third field goal of the game, closing out the half with Green Bay up 24-7.

The Blizzard extended their lead early in the third quarter with a 24-yard touchdown catch by Jalyn Cagle, making it 30-7 with 11:12 left in the period. Sioux Falls responded with a three-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jiya Wright, cutting the deficit to 30-14 with 6:45 remaining. The momentum shifted when Green Bay's Ravarius Rivers fumbled on the kick return, allowing Sioux Falls to recover. The Storm capitalized with a four-yard rushing touchdown by running back Bryson Denley and a successful two-point conversion, tightening the score to 30-22 and putting pressure on the Blizzard. Green Bay responded with a methodical drive, as wide receiver Demetrius Moore secured a six-yard touchdown catch. With the clock winding down, Moore's score extended the Blizzard's lead to 37-22, closing out the quarter on a high note.

On Sioux Falls' next drive to start the fourth quarter, a botched snap resulted in a turnover, with Green Bay recovering the ball. The Blizzard took advantage with a 19-yard touchdown reception by E.J. Burgess, his second of the game, pushing the score to 44-22 with 3:57 remaining. Sioux Falls answered with a 15-yard touchdown reception by Drayscean Hudson, marking his second of the game. They converted a two-point attempt successfully, narrowing the score to 44-30 with just under two minutes left. Green Bay took control after recovering an onside kick attempt by Sioux Falls. With the short field in their favor, Meylor powered through with a tush push, extending the lead to 50-30 with 1:06 remaining. Sioux Falls' final drive ended with Rivers intercepting the ball, sealing the victory for Green Bay and securing their position as the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

Green Bay finishes the regular season at 13-3, while Sioux Falls ends at 3-13.

Next week, the top-seeded Green Bay Blizzard will host the No. 4 seed Quad City Steamwheelers in the first round of the IFL playoffs on July 26th at 7:05 p.m. CT.

