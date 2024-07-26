Playoffs

For the first time in the franchise's storied history, the team is set to make their debut in the playoffs, and the excitement is palpable. As the team gears up for their inaugural playoff game, the city is buzzing with anticipation, and the stakes have never been higher.

The players are entering uncharted territory, but their journey to this point has prepared them well. The regular season was a testament to their grit and determination, overcoming numerous challenges to secure their spot in the postseason. Facing off against a seasoned playoff opponent, the team knows they are in for a fierce battle. The opponents bring a wealth of playoff experience and a track record of success, making them a formidable challenge. However, this team has shown all season that they are capable of rising to any occasion, and their underdog status only adds fuel to their fire.

As the team takes the field, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of every supporter who has been on this journey with them. It's a moment of pride, reflection, and a glimpse of what's possible. Regardless of the outcome, this playoff game marks the beginning of a new era for the franchise, one where anything is possible.

You can catch this weekends game on Sunday July 28th at 4:05 PM through the IFL's new broadcast partner Stadium. Using Stadium Youtube channel you will be able to stream the game. Use the link here: 2024 IFL Playoffs First Round: San Diego Strike Force at Bay Area Panthers

We have an exciting opportunity for you! How would you like to join us on a special bus trip to the championship game?

We're organizing a fan bus that will take you straight to the action in Las Vegas, complete with exclusive perks and a chance to celebrate with fellow supporters. It's the perfect way to make the game day experience even more memorable!

Interested in hopping on board? Let us know by clicking below.

We'd love to have you with us for this thrilling ride!

Championship Game Experience Secure your spot for Next Season!

As the current season comes to a close, we're excitedly gearing up for next year-and we'd love for you to be a part of it!

Are you interested in becoming a season ticket holder for the upcoming season? It's a fantastic way to ensure you don't miss any of the action and enjoy exclusive benefits like priority seating, special events, and more.

