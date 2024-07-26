Panthers and Strike Force Renew Rivalry

After playing four tightly contested games during the regular season, the Bay Area Panthers and San Diego Strike Force will battle in the first round of the Indoor Football League playoffs on Sunday at the SAP Center.

Here's a recap of the regular season matchups between the two teams.

April 20 in San Jose-Bay Area 53 San Diego 50. The Panthers scored a pair of defensive touchdowns in the first quarter on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Antwon Kincade and a 10-yard interception return for a touchdown by Joe Foucha. Bay Area jumped out to a 31-15 lead in the second quarter before San Diego rallied to take the lead late in the fourth on a 7-yard TD pass from Nate Davis to Elijah Lilly. The Panthers responded by chewing up nearly four minutes off the clock and scored the winning points on Felix Harper's 4-yard run with 13 seconds to play.

April 28 in San Diego-Bay Area 33 San Diego 32. The Panthers defense set the tone with five stops in the first half and forced three turnovers. Bay Area built a 33-6 lead before Davis found his rhythm and led San Diego on a 22-0 run to get in position to win the game. Davis connected with Arthur Jackson III on an 11-yard scoring strike with 46 seconds to play to trim the margin to 33-32. After a delay of game penalty on the extra point pushed the ball back to the 8-yard line, Davis' throw into the end zone was knocked away by Foucha to preserve the Panthers' win.

June 16 in San Jose-San Diego 43 Bay Area 42. The Strike Force again showed their resilience coming back from a 21-7 hole in the second quarter. The Panthers left the door open after being unable to convert on fourth down with less than a minute to play. Davis floated a 10-yard scoring pass to Jordan Kress in the right corner of the end zone and Conor Mangan converted a drop-kick for a 43-42 lead. The Strike Force survived when Stevie Artigue missed a 40-yard field goal on the final play. The victory marked the beginning of a four-game winning streak for San Diego and the end of the Panthers' string of four straight wins.

July 20 in San Diego-Bay Area 30 San Diego 20. The Panthers allowed their second-fewest points of the season in beating the Strike Force for the third time. Bay Area held San Diego without a point in the fourth quarter and iced the victory on Harper's 6-yard scoring run with 1:42 to play. Defense took the top spot on the marquee, recording seven stops in the win. The Panthers had previously locked up the top seed in the conference while San Diego dropped to fourth to set up the first-round playoff matchup.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, July 28 at 4:00-at the SAP Center with the winner advancing to the IFL Western Conference Championship.

Players Mentioned

#1 Antwon Kincade

DB 5' 11" 2

#6 Felix Harper

QB 5' 11" 2

#7 Joe Foucha

DB 5' 11" 1

