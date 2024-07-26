Arizona Secures Third Place in Western Conference Following Win over San Antonio

July 26, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







GLENDALE, Ariz. - With the season on the line, the Arizona Rattlers punched their ticket to the 2024 Indoor Football League playoffs following a 41-34 victory over the San Antonio Gunslingers.

The Arizona Rattlers traveled to the Alamo City in their final regular season game against the San Antonio Gunslingers. A win tonight would assure the Rattlers a spot in the playoffs, and a loss would mean Arizona was packing its bags and looking forward to next season. The Arizona Rattlers began the game on a sour note with Dalton Sneed's interception. The San Antonio Gunslingers took advantage of the uncharacteristic mistake, converting on the turnover and taking an early 7-0 advantage. Arizona wouldn't be held back, as Shannon Brooks rushed into the endzone and knotted the game up. Brooks kept adding to his touchdown tally in the subsequent drive, and Arizona took the lead 14-7. San Antonio didn't back down, tying the game up before the end of the first half. In the dying seconds of the first half, Corey Reed Jr. made a toe-tapping catch in the back of the end zone as the Rattlers went into the locker room with a 21-14 lead.

The Gunslingers opened the second half with a bang, tying the game up. After an early interception, Sneed made amends for his uncharacteristic mistake, scrambling into the endzone for his first rushing touchdown tonight. The Rattler's defense made a critical fourth-and-10 stop, opening the door for Arizona to double its lead. And that's exactly what the Rattlers did. Brooks doubled the lead and silenced the crowd in San Antonio. The San Antonio Gunslingers would make things interesting to end the game, but the high-flying Rattlers were too much to match, as Arizona wrapped up the regular season with a 41-34 win.

Following this victory over the San Antonio Gunslingers, the Rattlers finish as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

