Oilers Finish Season with Upset over Massachusetts

July 26, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, finished the season in dominant fashion over the Massachusetts Pirates with a 44-24 win at home.

The Pirates began the night's scoring with a 22-yard field goal by Henry Nell to make it 3-0 Massachusetts with seven minutes to go in the first quarter. A rouge made the game 4-0 but Tulsa responded with a six-yard touchdown catch by Jarrod Ware Jr. to make the game 7-4 Oilers with just under three minutes left in the opening quarter.

The second frame saw back-to-back scores by Tulsa. First, by D'Marcus Adams via a seven-yard catch in the corner of the end zone with 11:45 remaining in the half. Then, Tyrone Howell scored a three-yard touchdown, pushing the score to 20-4 in favor of the Oilers with 5:23 to go in the second. A rushing touchdown on a two-yard scramble by Pirates' quarterback Connor Degenhardt brought the game to within 10 points with just 21 seconds left in the half. Tulsa would get the last laugh of the first half thanks to a 21-yard reception for a touchdown by Ware Jr. with 13 seconds to go in the half, extending their lead to 16 points.

Ross Moore opened the second half with a 27-yard field goal turning the game into a 29-10 lead for Tulsa with just under 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Jimmie Robinson for Massachusetts carried a seven-yard rush for a score to give life back to the Pirates at the 3:17 remaining mark of the third, making it 29-16 Oilers.

Adams for Tulsa picked up his second touchdown of the evening on a four-yard snag to allow the Oilers to grab a 37-16 advantage with 14:39 to go in the game. Alexis Rosario added to the Tulsa lead with his own 24-yard touchdown reception to make the game 44-16 in favor of the black and gold with 7:47 to go in the fourth quarter. Degenhardt for the Pirates added one last touchdown and a drop-kick extra point attempt helped make it 44-24 Oilers to end the game.

Andre Sale leads the franchise in all-purpose touchdowns with 74. Tulsa ends the season at 6-10, pushing their franchise record to 8-23 after two seasons.

