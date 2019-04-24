Wilson Signs PTO with AHL's Chicago Wolves

Kalamazoo, MI. - Kalamazoo Wings defenseman Ben Wilson has signed a PTO with the Chicago Wolves the organization announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Wilson, 28, just concluded his eighth professional season, and sixth with the K-Wings tallying 12 points (1g, 11a) and 99 penalty minutes in 68 games. The captain also appeared in all six playoff games for Kalamazoo. During the course of his career Wilson has appeared in 40 AHL games, while adding another 378 in the ECHL and CHL.

The defenseman is expected to join the Wolves for Game 4 of their best-of-five series against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night in Grand Rapids.

