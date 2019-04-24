Steelheads Announce Division Final Playoff Schedule against Oilers

April 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars, have announced dates and times for the Mountain Division Final of the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, against the Tulsa Oilers. The Mountain Division Final begins on Friday, April 26 at 6:05 p.m. MT from the BOK Center in Tulsa.

The Steelheads earned their spot in the Mountain Division Final thanks to a 4-1 series victory over the Utah Grizzlies in the opening round of the postseason. This will be the first meeting between the Steelheads and Oilers in franchise history during the postseason, but the series starts on the road thanks to the Mountain Division Title earned by Tulsa at the end of the regular season. The winner of this series will advance to the Western Conference Final.

The best-of-seven game Mountain Division Final are guaranteed a minimum of two home games for the Steelheads with the potential for one additional home game if the series goes at least five games.

Game 1: Idaho at Tulsa - Friday, April 26 - 6:05 p.m. - BOK Center

Game 2: Idaho at Tulsa - Sunday, April 28 - 3:05 p.m. - BOK Center

Game 3: Tulsa at Idaho - Tuesday, April 30 - 7:10 p.m. - CenturyLink Arena (Game C)

Game 4: Tulsa at Idaho - Wednesday, May 1 - 7:10 p.m. - CenturyLink Arena (Game D)

*Game 5: Tulsa at Idaho - Friday, May 3 - 7:10 p.m. - CenturyLink Arena

*Game 6: Idaho at Tulsa - Sunday, May 5 - 3:05 p.m. - BOK Center

*Game 7: Idaho at Tulsa - Monday, May 6 - 6:05 p.m. - BOK Center

* - if necessary

(all games in Mountain Time)

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 can be purchased by calling the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 or going to idahosteelheads.com. Alternatively, fans can click here for a direct link to playoff seating. All fans in attendance are asked to wear white throughout the postseason.

The Steelheads open the Mountain Division Final with Game 1 against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday, Apr. 26 at 6:05 p.m. MT from BOK Center. Games 3 & 4 of the series will be at CenturyLink Arena next Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets are available by calling 208-383-0080 or going to IdahoSteelheads.com. Follow along as the Steelheads hunt for their third Kelly Cup Championship at IdahoSteelheads.com and follow the Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.