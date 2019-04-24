Beast Fall in Overtime in Game Six, Lose Series 4-2
April 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND - Brampton led into the third period but it wasn't enough, as Newfoundland forced overtime and won the game 3-2 and the series 4-2.
The Brampton Beast continued to be pesky at home and with victories in games four and five, pushed the series back to Newfoundland for a pivotal game six match-up.
The Growlers got the scoring started off a perfect play entering the Beast zone. Scott Pooley finished off the chance with the goal at 11:43.
The Beast responded with a short-handed marker from David Vallorani to tie the game up 1-1. Daniel Ciampini won a race down low and fed Vallorani who beat Michael Garteig high glove to tie it at 13:05.
The second period saw the Beast score the only goal of the frame off the stick of the aforementioned Ciampini. He slid the rebound past Garteig for a late 2-1 goal at 19:06.
The third period saw Pooley streak back into the zone for a power play goal of his own. The forward beat Marcoux down low 13:40 to tie the game at two apiece.
With less than a minute remaining in the third, Beast defenseman Jonathan Racine hit Growlers forward Hudson Elynuik up high.
He was give a five-minute charging penalty and received a game misconduct. The Beast would start overtime short-handed.
Shots after 60 minutes of play were 28-26 in favour of Newfoundland.
The overtime period was the third one both clubs had gone to throughout the series. It would be ended quickly on a low shot across the ice from defenseman Sam Jardine.
That would give the Growlers the overtime victory and the series win by a count of four games to two.
Garteig finished with 24 save son 26 shots. Marcoux completed his night with 26 saves on 29 shots.
Notes: Molson Three Stars Series: 3) Plouffe (NFL) 2) Jardine (NFL) 1) Pooley (NFL) The Beast finished the game by going one-for-three on the power play. Newfoundland finished two-for-five on the man advantage.
Newfoundland wins the series 4-2.
