Cyclones Release Schedule for Central Division Finals
April 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have announced the schedule for the Central Division Final of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. Cincinnati will play the Toledo Walleye in a best-of-seven game series beginning Thursday, April 25, at U.S. Bank Arena. Due to arena availability, the Cyclones will host Games 1, 5, 6, and 7 of the second round in a 1-3-3 format.
The full second-round schedule can be found below:
Game 1: Thursday, 4/25 - Cincinnati vs. Toledo @ 7:35pm (Dollar Beer Night)
Game 2: Saturday, 4/27 - Cincinnati AT Toledo @ 7:15pm
Game 3: Wednesday, 5/1 - Cincinnati AT Toledo @ 7:15pm
Game 4: Friday, 5/3 - Cincinnati AT Toledo @ 7:15pm
Game 5: Saturday, 5/4 - Cincinnati vs. Toledo @ 7:35pm
Game 6: Tuesday, 5/7 - Cincinnati vs. Toledo @ 7:35pm
Game 7: Wednesday, 5/8 - Cincinnati vs. Toledo @ 7:35pm
The Cyclones and Walleye met nine times in the regular season, with Cincinnati posting a 5-2-2-0 mark in those contests and outscoring Toledo, 26-20, in those contests. Cincinnati defeated the Kalamazoo Wings in the Central Division Semifinals 4 games to 2, marking Cincinnati's first playoff series win since the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals when they defeated the Greenville Road Warriors in six games. This is the third all-time playoff meeting between Cincinnati and Toledo, with the Cyclones earning first round victories in 2007 (3-0) and 2013 (4-2).
Tickets are on sale for the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, and start at $18 per ticket and $15 per seat for groups of 20 or more.
