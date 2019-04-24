Matt Christine Named Royals Marketing Director

April 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Wednesday Matt Christine has been named the team's Marketing Director. Christine spent the last four years working for Santander Arena and the Santander Performing Arts Center, progressing from part-time graphic designer to Marketing Manager. He was named to the International Association of Venue Manager's "30-under-30" list for outstanding marketing achievements in 2018.

Christine will lead efforts to bolster the Royals' brand's presence in the community.

"When [General Manager] David Farrar reached out, I saw the potential of how we could help restore the roar of the Royals organization and I am thrilled to join this wonderful group," Christine said.

"Matt is a huge addition to our organization we are pleased to welcome him to the Royals," added Farrar, who also worked with Christine during his time at Santander Arena and the Performing Arts Center. "He will work with local media partners to increase brand awareness in the community, deliver content to engage our fan base and make the Royals even more accessible for families and kids."

Christine can be contacted at mchristine@royalshockey.com.

Among notable professional successes, Christine designed a new website for Santander Arena and the Santander Performing Arts Center and quadrupled the company's social media following.

Originally from Whitehall, PA, Christine now resides in West Reading. The 26-year-old graduated from Kutztown University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in photography and digital media.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://royalshockey.com/en/tickets/season-tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.