Mavericks Eliminated in Game Seven Loss at Tulsa

April 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





TULSA, Ok. - The Kansas City Mavericks lost to the Tulsa Oilers by a final score of 6-2 Wednesday night in Game Seven of the Mountain Division Semifinals of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. The loss sealed a 4-3 series win for the Oilers and ended the Mavericks season.

Tulsa forward Ryan Tesink broke open the scoring with 6:27 left in the opening period, breaking between the Mavericks defense to put the Oilers up 1-0. Defenseman Steven Kaunisto assisted on the goal. Jared VanWormer drew Kansas City even with 4:28 to go in the first period on his fourth goal of the postseason. Forward Corey Durocher and defenseman Cliff Watson assisted on the goal. Tulsa reclaimed the lead with 2:36 left in the first period on a power play goal by Adam Pleskach. Stephen Perfetto and Alex Dostie assisted on the goal. The Oilers outshot the Mavericks 16-10 in the opening period.

Tulsa had the Mavericks on the ropes early in the second period, picking up two quick goals in the first one minute and 16 seconds of the second period. First, Alex Dostie doubled the Oiler lead to 3-1 35 seconds into the second frame. Perfetto picked up his second assist of the game on the goal. Ryan Tesink tightened Tulsa's grip on the game 41 seconds later to make it 4-1. The score would hold into the third period. Tulsa yet again outshot the Mavericks 13-8 in the period.

The Mavericks cut the Oiler lead to two goals three minutes and seven seconds into the third period on a goal by Mavs forward Darian Dziurzynski. Forwards Rocco Carzo and Greg Betzold assisted on the goals. Tulsa extended the lead back to three goals one minute and 31 seconds later on Dostie's eighth goal of the series. Perfetto picked up his third assist of the game on Dostie's goal. Dostie completed the hat trick with 3:07 left in regulation, sealing the game for Tulsa.

Mountain Division Semifinals (TULSA WINS SERIES, 4-3)

Game One: 6-4, Kansas City - KC leads series, 1-0

Game Two: 3-2 (OT), Tulsa - Series tied, 1-1

Game Three: 3-2, Kansas City - KC leads series, 2-1

Game Four: 4-3, Tulsa - Series tied, 2-2

Game Five: 4-3, Kansas City - KC leads series, 3-2

Game Six: 4-2, Tulsa - Series tied, 3-3

Game Seven: 6-2, Tulsa - Tulsa wins series, 4-3

In celebration of the 2018-19 season, the Mavericks will host a end of season farewell reception and team store sale at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena from 5-7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Players will be available for photos and autographs. All fans and media are invited to attend. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.