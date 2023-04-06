Wilson, Ruiz, Smith Take Home FPHL Awards

Danbury, CT- The Federal Prospects Hockey League the 2022-23 End of Season Awards and three Danbury Hat Tricks take home hardware. Brian Wilson was named Co-Goaltender of the Year. Jonny Ruiz was voted a 2nd Team All-Star. And Dave Smith was given the Founders' Award.

Wilson shares the Goaltender of the Year Award with Breandan Colgan of the Columbus River Dragons. The former Niagara Purple Eagle is second in the FPHL in Total Shots against (1232), Saves (1132) Goals Against Average (2.65) and Save Percentage (.919), leads the FPHL in Wins (28), Minutes Played (2261:03), and Assists (3). Wilson has twice been named the Goaltender of the Month this season and has been a consistent bedrock piece of the Hat Tricks' success.

Ruiz, the Hat Tricks Captain and all-time leading scorer, is tied for the league lead in game winning goals (8). The Williamstown, NJ, native is 7th in the league in goal scoring (33) with 24 assists to go with the goals for a 57 point season in 43 games played this season.

Dave Smith has a lengthy resume within Minor Pro hockey. Smitty was a minority partner with the Twin City Cyclones, while also scouting for the team from 2007-2009. He then was a scout for the Augusta River Hawks from 2010-2013 and the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL from 2013-2015. Dave was also the head scout for the FHL from 2010-2018.

