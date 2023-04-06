Mammoth Add DeAngelo for Playoff Run

Elmira N.Y.- The Elmira Mammoth have signed Forward/Defenseman Geno DeAngelo to a contract after he requested his release from the Binghamton Black Bears. D'Angelo is a 6'2", 28-year-old from Binghamton, NY. He played in 43 games this season for the I-86 rivals and potted 7 goals and 8 assists.

DeAngelo also played in Binghamton last season where he played in all 59 games for the club, including the 3 playoff games. Geno finished with 13 goals and 21 assists.

The hybrid skater will be in the lineup for Elmira this weekend as they travel to take on the Danbury Hat Tricks on April 7th and 8th, they will return home on Wednesday April 12th to take on the Watertown Wolves for their final matchup in the regular season. That will lead into the final weekend of the regular season as the Mammoth will host the Black Bears on April 14th and then travel to Binghamton for the regular season finale.

