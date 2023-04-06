River Dragons Feature Heavily in Fphl Regular Season Awards

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are pleased to announce several players and staff receiving regular season recognition in the FPHL Awards handed out this week.

On the ice, the River Dragons' Breandan Colgan has been crowned co-Goaltender of the Year along with the Danbury Hat Tricks' Brian Wilson. This season has been a record-setting one for Colgan, who as of April 1 has established a new league record for shutouts in a season with seven, as well as the record for most consecutive shutouts with four and longest scoreless streak at 259:41 lasting from December 22 at Port Huron through January 13 at Carolina. Colgan is currently 20-6-2, and leads the league in goals against average (2.22), save percentage (.921) and shutouts (7) while ranking third in wins.

Colgan was also named to the FPHL's Young Stars team along with forward Alex Storjohann. So far this season in 51 games Storjohann has scored 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 points, second on the River Dragons. The Anthem, AZ native is in his first full season of pro hockey after joining Columbus for 12 games to finish out last year after a four-year career at SUNY Cortland.

Wrapping up the on-ice awards, River Dragons forward Jacob Kelly and defenseman Josh Labelle earned Second Team All-Star honors. Kelly currently leads Columbus in scoring for the season with 37 goals, 33 assists and 70 points in 50 games played. The Barrie, Ontario native is in his first season of pro in North America after playing 18 games in Germany last season. Labelle is in his second season of pro hockey, with seven goals and 28 points on the season in 49 games. The 6-6, 220 lb. defenseman was part of the Commissioner's Cup championship team in Watertown last season and is a leader on the River Dragons blueline this year.

In addition, team COO Jeff Croop has been named the FPHL Executive of the Year for his efforts both on and off the ice. The River Dragons continue to increase in popularity and spearhead the effort to grow the game regionally in the Chattahoochee Valley. Croop's stewardship has also led to the team making an impact in the community by teaming up with several local non-profit organizations to help raise funds and awareness for various causes.

Finally, Tom Callahan has been awarded the FPHL's Broadcaster of the Year honor. Callahan is in his first season with Ignite Sports and Entertainment, and has called games at every level of professional hockey including five seasons with the NHL's Nashville Predators and NHL Network. His game calls can be found on the radio, TV and streaming video broadcasts of River Dragons hockey.

The entire Columbus River Dragons organization wishes to congratulate all the award winners across the league, including current and former members of the organization. For a complete list of award winners visit www.federalhockey.com.

Columbus is at home both Friday and Saturday night against the Carolina Thunderbirds, and Saturday is Chatt-a-Hoots crossover night with specialty nickname jerseys worn by the players. Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

