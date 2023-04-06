FPHL Announces Year End Awards
April 6, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release
Binghamton,, NY - The 2022 - 2023 FPHL Post Season will begin on April 21st, so it is time once again to reflect on the amazing seasonal achievements of both the players and team/league staff from our league.
Often times as has been the case over the years, our awards committee has had to make a close call in deciding who should receive league recognition. This year has been no different and as you can well imagine doing so is no easy task. It is one which takes a great deal of work to determine who should receive which award. The members on our awards committee strive towards getting it right all the time, and as Director of this committee since the league had it's first face-off, I am extremely proud of the work our voting members put in each year and look forward to bigger and better things in the FPHL for many years to come. Here are this year's award recipients.
2022 - 2023 FEDERAL PROSPECTS HOCKEY LEAGUE AWARDS
2022 - 2023 Most Valuable Player
Kalib (Gus) Ford
Carolina Thunderbirds
2022 - 2023 Head Coach of the Year
Garrett Rutledge
Carolina Thunderbirds
2022 - 2023 Rookie of the Year
Lucas Rowe
Carolina Thunderbirds
2022 - 2023 Forward of the Year
Kalib (Gus) Ford
Carolina Thunderbirds
2022 - 2023 Forward of the Year
Yianni Liarakos
Mississippi Sea Wolves
2022 - 2023 Forward of the Year
Lucas Rowe
Carolina Thunderbirds
2022 - 2023 Defenseman of the Year
Jake Schultz
Binghamton Black Bears
2022 - 2023 Defenseman of the Year
Jiri Pestuka
Carolina Thunderbirds
2022 - 2023 Co-Goaltenders of the Year
Breandan Colgan
Columbus River Dragons
Brian Wilson
Danbury Hat Tricks
2022 - 2023 Executive of the Year
Jeff Croop
Columbus River Dragons
2022 - 2023 Broadcaster of the Year
Tom Callahan
Columbus River Dragons
2022 - 2023 Founder's Award
Jeff Barrett
Broadcaster
Watertown Wolves
2022 - 2023 Founder's Award
Allie Pace
Mississippi Sea Wolves
2022 - 2023 Founder's Award
Dave Smith
Director of Scouting
Second Team All-Star Squad
Forwards
Yaroslav Yevdokimov - Mississippi Sea Wolves
Jonny Ruiz - Danbury Hat Tricks
Jacob Kelly - Columbus River Dragons
Defensemen
Alex Johnson - Port Huron Prowlers
Josh Labelle - Port Huron Prowlers
******************
Young Stars Squad
Forwards
John Butitta - Carolina Thunderbirds
Lucas Rowe - Carolina Thunderbirds
Alex Storjohann - Columbus River Dragons
Defensemen
Joe Kennedy - Carolina Thunderbirds
Colan Fitzgerald - Binghamton Black Bears
Goalie
Breandan Colgan - Columbus River Dragons
Mario Cavaliere - Carolina Thunderbirds
