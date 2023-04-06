FPHL Announces Year End Awards

Binghamton,, NY - The 2022 - 2023 FPHL Post Season will begin on April 21st, so it is time once again to reflect on the amazing seasonal achievements of both the players and team/league staff from our league.

Often times as has been the case over the years, our awards committee has had to make a close call in deciding who should receive league recognition. This year has been no different and as you can well imagine doing so is no easy task. It is one which takes a great deal of work to determine who should receive which award. The members on our awards committee strive towards getting it right all the time, and as Director of this committee since the league had it's first face-off, I am extremely proud of the work our voting members put in each year and look forward to bigger and better things in the FPHL for many years to come. Here are this year's award recipients.

2022 - 2023 FEDERAL PROSPECTS HOCKEY LEAGUE AWARDS

2022 - 2023 Most Valuable Player

Kalib (Gus) Ford

Carolina Thunderbirds

2022 - 2023 Head Coach of the Year

Garrett Rutledge

Carolina Thunderbirds

2022 - 2023 Rookie of the Year

Lucas Rowe

Carolina Thunderbirds

2022 - 2023 Forward of the Year

Kalib (Gus) Ford

Carolina Thunderbirds

2022 - 2023 Forward of the Year

Yianni Liarakos

Mississippi Sea Wolves

2022 - 2023 Forward of the Year

Lucas Rowe

Carolina Thunderbirds

2022 - 2023 Defenseman of the Year

Jake Schultz

Binghamton Black Bears

2022 - 2023 Defenseman of the Year

Jiri Pestuka

Carolina Thunderbirds

2022 - 2023 Co-Goaltenders of the Year

Breandan Colgan

Columbus River Dragons

Brian Wilson

Danbury Hat Tricks

2022 - 2023 Executive of the Year

Jeff Croop

Columbus River Dragons

2022 - 2023 Broadcaster of the Year

Tom Callahan

Columbus River Dragons

2022 - 2023 Founder's Award

Jeff Barrett

Broadcaster

Watertown Wolves

2022 - 2023 Founder's Award

Allie Pace

Mississippi Sea Wolves

2022 - 2023 Founder's Award

Dave Smith

Director of Scouting

Second Team All-Star Squad

Forwards

Yaroslav Yevdokimov - Mississippi Sea Wolves

Jonny Ruiz - Danbury Hat Tricks

Jacob Kelly - Columbus River Dragons

Defensemen

Alex Johnson - Port Huron Prowlers

Josh Labelle - Port Huron Prowlers

Young Stars Squad

Forwards

John Butitta - Carolina Thunderbirds

Lucas Rowe - Carolina Thunderbirds

Alex Storjohann - Columbus River Dragons

Defensemen

Joe Kennedy - Carolina Thunderbirds

Colan Fitzgerald - Binghamton Black Bears

Goalie

Breandan Colgan - Columbus River Dragons

Mario Cavaliere - Carolina Thunderbirds

