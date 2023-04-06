Alex Johnson Named to FPHL Second Team

April 6, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Prowlers defenseman Alex Johnson was voted onto the FPHL's Second Team All-Star Squad as announced by the league Thursday morning.

Johnson leads all FPHL defensemen with 37 assists and 48 points through 51 games played this season. The 37 assists are a career-high and the 48 points are one off his career-high set last season.

The Watertown, South Dakota native is in his seventh FPHL season and fifth in Port Huron. He's played 289 career games and put up 209 points. This is the second-straight season he was named a Second Team All-Star.

Columbus' Josh Labelle was the other defenseman named to the Second Team All-Star Squad along with forwards Yaroslav Yevdokimov (MISS), Jonny Ruiz (DHT) and Jacob Kelly (CRD).

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.