Wilson, Bailey Bust out the Big Bats in 7-4 Win

May 26, 2021







EUGENE, OR - Seth Corry carved out nearly five no-hit innings while Will Wilson belted his fourth homer of the season as the Eugene Emeralds (13-6) stayed tied atop the High-A West behind a 7-4 win over the Spokane Indians (6-13) in the first game of a six-game series at PK Park.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Over the prior 24 hours, the Emeralds had seen their OPS leader depart for Olympic Qualifying (Diego Rincones), their wins leader depart due to promotion to Double-A (Caleb Kilian), their saves leader depart having also been promoted to Double-A (Jose Marte) and a key bullpen arm get a quick call-up to Triple-A (Jasier Herrera).

No matter. Why, you didn't that would phase these guys, did you?

Despite losing four pivotal pieces to the team's early season success, the Emeralds showed virtually no sign of weakness as starting pitching, bullpen pitching, and hitting all had their respective moments in the spotlight on Tuesday night.

Eugene took the game's first lead in the bottom of the third when Will Wilson belted his fourth four-bagger of the season - and his third at notoriously pitcher-friendly PK Park - to put the Ems in front, 1-0.

One inning latter, the Emeralds quadrupled the lead starting with an RBI single by Ismael Munguia, giving him 12 RBIs which, at the time, put him as the sole team leader in that category.

Later in the inning and with the bases loaded, Patrick Bailey stepped up and decided to join Munguia atop the team's RBI list with a bases-clearing double to right that put the Emeralds well in front, 5-0.

The Indians chipped into that five-run margin with a run in the sixth after Willie MacIver engineered an RBI groundout to score Spokane's first run and make it 5-1, and Hunter Stovall made it a one-run game on one swing of the bat in the eighth with a three-run homer to left, his first round-tripper of the season.

That was as close as Spokane would get, but Carter Aldrete added some insurance for good measure anyways, singling the opposite way to right-center field in the home half of the eighth to score a pair of runs and make it a three-run margin with three outs to go.

In the ninth, RJ Dabovich entered to and showcased why he figures to be the Emeralds' primary closer for as long as he's in the Emerald Valley by firing a scoreless, hitless ninth inning while tallying a strikeout to seal a 7-4 Emeralds win.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Seth Corry - LHP: Despite issuing five free passes to Spokane batters, the Indians were unable to put a ball in play on the talented left-hander as the Giants 5th ranked prospect fired 4.2 scoreless, hitless innings while striking out nine. Currently, Corry is averaging nearly two strikeouts per every inning pitched (29 K's in 15.1 IP). Honestly, just think about that for a moment.

Will Wilson - SS: Sure, he might've only gone 1-for-4, but the 'one' was a big one as Wilson walloped his fourth homer of the season. In five games played at PK Park this season, Wilson is 8-for-20 (.400) with 3 doubles, 3 HR, 7 RBI and 6 runs scored.

Patrick Bailey - C: Bailey's double down the line proved to be the difference on Tuesday night, turning on an elevated, hanging breaking ball and roasting it into the right field corner to drive home three Emeralds runs. Bailey's 3-RBI performance is the second time he's driven home three Emeralds runs in a game this season, both coming against Spokane (May 4 at Spokane).

Jacob Gonzalez - 3B: Lost in the shuffle of Corry, Wilson and Bailey's notable nights was yet another solid performance from the former 2nd rounder Gonzalez. Not only did he showcase the leather at third base, but Gonzo also went 2-for-4 with two doubles in what was his fourth consecutive start. Over those four starts, Gonzalez has gone 5-for-15 (.333) with 3 RBIs.

