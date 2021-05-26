Tri-City Outslugged in Series Opener

The Tri-City Dust Devils (5-14) dropped the first matchup of the six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops 5-3 on Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium. Home runs proved to be a major factor in the game, with Harrison Wenson going deep for a three-run bomb and the Hops hitting a pair of two-run blasts.

Brendon Davis delivered at the plate in the loss for Tri-City. Davis is now tied for a league-high in doubles with nine after hitting two on Tuesday. Reliever Greg Veliz also had a standout night, tossing three scoreless innings, which included a stretch of striking out seven consecutive Hillsboro batters.

Coming up in the second matchup of the series on Wednesday the Dust Devils will send right-hander Robinson Pina to the mound. Hillsboro will counter with right-hander Ryne Nelson.

