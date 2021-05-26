Ninth Inning Rally Starts Series Strong, 5-3

EVERETT, Wash. - Two RBI singles drove in three runs for the Everett AquaSox (13-6) in the ninth inning, defeating the Vancouver Canadians (12-7), 5-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After two scoreless innings, Julio Rodriguez hit an RBI single in the top of the third, putting the Frogs ahead 1-0. Their lead was short-lived; Vancouver evened the score in the bottom of the inning when Cameron Eden doubled to left field, driving in their first run of the game. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Eden put the Canadians ahead 2-1 with a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Tanner Kirwer from third.

A line drive to center field from Patrick Frick in the seventh inning drove in Jack Larsen and tied the game, 2-2. The game remained tied until the bottom of the eighth; DJ Neal drew a walk with bases loaded, putting Vancouver back in the lead, 3-2.

Kaden Polcovich hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth, scoring both Joseph Rosa and Frick. Polcovich scored off a line-drive single from Rodriguez, solidifying their lead, 5-3. RHP Brendan McGuigan faced four batters in the bottom of the ninth, drawing a flyout, pop out and one strikeout to end the game.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, Rodriguez led the way, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Overall, the 'Sox registered eight hits, highlighted by a triple from Cody Grosse. On the mound, RHP Matt Brash started, pitching five complete innings with six strikeouts. RHP Tim Elliott struck out three and allowed one run in three innings pitched.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox will continue their six-game series in Hillsboro against the Vancouver Canadians at their "home" field on Wednesday, May 26 at 7:05 p.m. Tune in with Steve Willits here! The Frogs return to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 1 to take on the Hillsboro Hops. The following week, they will remain in Everett for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds.

