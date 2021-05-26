Yerzy HR Highlights Series-Opening Win at Tri-City

PASCO, WASH. - Andy Yerzy - Hillsboro's all-time leader in home runs - pounded his third round-tripper in five games, Eduardo Diaz also homered, and Leodany Perez made a spectacular game-ending catch to lead Hillsboro to a 5-3 win in the opener of a six-game series on Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium.

Yerzy's mammoth home run to right-center field in the bottom of the first gave Hillsboro a 2-0 lead, and Ricky Martinez's run-scoring ground-out in the second made in 3-0. Diaz, in just his second game as a Hop, smoked a two-run shot to left field in the top of the third, and Hillsboro led 5-0.

Hops starter Conor Grammes worked around a two-out double in the first, a bases-loaded jam in the second and a one-out double in the third. In the fourth, however, Tri-City finally broke through. Two singles to begin the inning set the table for Harrison Wenson, who clubbed a three-run shot to make it 5-3 and chase Grammes from the game. (Wenson is now 4-for-32, with a double and three home runs.)

Hillsboro's bullpen would take over from there, as Nick Snyder, Kenny Hernandez and Joe Jones each tossed two innings of scoreless relief, combining to allow just one hit, with two walks, a hit batter and 12 strikeouts. (Each team struck out 16 times in the game.) Jones secured his second save when Perez made a sliding catch after a long run to take a hit away from the Dust Devils' Brendon Davis and end the game.

Hillsboro (8-11) remains in fourth place in the High-A West League, five games out of a first-place tie between Everett and Eugene. Tri-City (5-14) is in sixth place, eight games out.

The series continues at Gesa Stadium on Wednesday night at 6:30. The game broadcast begins at 6:15 on the Hops' flagship station, Rip City Radio 620 AM and www.RipCityRadio.com.

