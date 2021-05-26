9th Inning Dooms C's in Loss

HILLSBORO, OR - A three-run top of the ninth spoiled the series opener for the Vancouver Canadians on Tuesday, as the visiting Everett AquaSox (Mariners) came from behind to win 5-3 in a battle between two of the High-A West League's best teams.

Leading 3-2 to start the final frame, Vancouver sent Parker Caracci (L, 0-1) to the hill to secure what would have been his fourth save. Instead, Everett started the rally with a one-out hit by pitch before an infield single put the go-ahead run on base. A groundout moved both runners into scoring position, which set up Kaden Polcovich for a two-RBI single to left field that made it 4-3 AquaSox. #2 Mariners prospect Julio Rodriguez followed with an RBI single of his own to give the 'Sox a 5-3 advantage they would not relinquish, despite Vancouver bringing the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the inning.

Vancouver took a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth. Tanner Morris started a two-out rally with a single then went to second on a Luis De Los Santos base hit. Consecutive walks forced in the go-ahead run that put the C's in prime position to win the game before the AquaSox surged in the ninth.

The scoring started in the third when both teams plated one run. Everett used a triple and a two-out single to draw first blood before a hit batter set up an RBI double from Cameron Eden in the home half of the frame to tie the score. The C's got another RBI from Eden - this time by way of a sacrifice fly - in the fifth to go up 2-1, but the Mariners affiliate tied it with a run on two hits in the seventh.

Right-hander Sean Wymer turned in his finest start of the year. The Flower Mound, TX native went a season-high six innings, allowed one run on three hits, walked two and struck out five.

Eight of nine Vancouver starters reached base, but the offense went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position as the C's fell to 12-7 on the season.

The series continues Wednesday night. #9 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) CJ Van Eyk seeks his first win for the Canadians while the AquaSox have tabbed #14 Mariners farmhand Levi Stoudt as their starter. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

