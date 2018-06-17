Willmar Falls to Mankato in Rain Shortened Affair
June 17, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, Minn. - In a game that was shortened to seven innings due to rain, The Willmar Stingers fell to the Mankato MoonDogs by a final score of 7-1.
In the game the Stingers were led offensively by Richie Garcia (Florida Gulf Coast) and Tyler Reichenborn (Iowa Western) who both reached base every time they came to the plate. Garcia had the lone RBI for Willmar while Reichenborn went 2-2 at the plate and scored the lone run.
Willmar fell to the MoonDogs by a final score of 7-1 in seven innings.
Tomorrow is the first off day in the Northwoods League, Willmar will be back in action on Tuesday in Bismarck.
The 2018 Stingers season is presented by Marcus Construction.
CDI Player of the Game
Tonight's Center for Diagnostic Imaging player of the game was Richie Garcia.
Richie Garcia - 3B
Florida Gulf Coast
3-3 vs. Mankato
3 singles, RBI
