Woodchucks Extra Inning Thriller Falls Short to Rivets

Wausau, WIS - The Woodchucks came into today's game at Athletic Park coming off an impressive 7-4 victory looking for the sweep against the Rockford Rivets and to keep the hot hitting going. The two teams slugged it out but the Woodchucks fell in extra innings 10-8

Chucks second basemen Michael Fernandez got the scoring going with a sacrifice fly RBI to give the team a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2ndinning. First Basemen Alex Toral added to that with an RBI ground out to make it 2-0 in the bottom of the 3rd.

After the Rivets answered back for three runs in the top of the 4thinning, Woodchucks first basemen Alex Toral launched a two run homer to right in the bottom of the 5thto give the team a 4-3 lead.

The Rivets had a big inning of the top of the 6thand scored four runs to make it 7-4. They added one in the top of the 8thto make it 8-4

In the bottom of the 9thinning with the bases loaded and one out, it was Chucks catcher Javier Valdes who came through with an incredible Grand Slam to tie the game in the bottom of the 9th.

After the Rivets scored two in the top of the 10th, the Chucks threatened in the bottom of the inning with that bases loaded but the rally fell short and the team fell 10-8 in ten innings.

Chucks Starter Alec Abdalah exited the game in line for the win after going five innings giving up three runs and striking out two.

Relief pitcher Frank Frate continued to have success as he kept the game close and went an impressive two scoreless innings striking out and not allowing a hit.

Top Performers

Chucks first basemen Alex Toral had quite the day with a two run shot and and RBI groundout to give him a three RBI afternoon.

In his second game as a Woodchuck, centerfielder Zach Deloach had a nice day at the plate going 2-4 with two runs scored.

Chucks right fielder Reese Alexiades continued to say hot at the plate going 3-5 on the day. He also hit safely in eight of his last 15 at bats and pushed his batting average to .313

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will be back home at Athletic Park on Thursday June 21stas they host the Madison Mallards. First pitch is at 6:35 PM. The Zooperstars will make an appearance as fans of all ages will be entertained by their live performance presented by Rib Mountain Paper. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

