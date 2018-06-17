Rox Comeback Attempt Comes up Short, Falls to Waterloo

June 17, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





Waterloo, IA - St. Cloud (10-10) scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning and had the tying run at the plate with runners on second and third base, but their comeback attempt against Waterloo (7-12) fell short. The final score of the game was 9-6. Bobby Seymour (Wake Forest) hit his second home run in four games with a three-run blast in the fourth inning. It was the first time in five games that the Rox did not score first.

The Bucks jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after two innings, highlighted by a solo home run in the first inning. St. Cloud then strung together four runs in the fourth and fifth innings, with Seymour's home run getting the scoring started. Ryan Davis (Georgetown) then doubled to right field and scored Chad Bible (San Diego State) from second base.

Just as the Rox tied the game, the Bucks reclaimed the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. They held a 6-4 lead until the eighth inning, when they pushed across three insurance runs.

In the ninth inning, St. Cloud got base runners on after Seymour and Connor Aube (UT-Arlington) reached first and second base. The next batter, Ben Carew (Kent State), singled to center field and scored Seymour. Later in the inning with two outs, Davis doubled off the right field wall and scored Aube. That cut the deficit two three. However, the comeback attempt ended in the next at bat.

Zach Lauzon (Concordia St. Paul) started the game for the Rox and pitched four and one thirds innings. Erik Martinez (UC-Berkeley), Kyle Richardson (Texas A&M), and Finn Del Bonta-Smith (San Jose State) all saw work in relief.

St. Cloud returns home for an off day tomorrow and then opens a two-game series with Mankato. Tuesday's game will be at Mankato and Wednesday's will be home at the Rock Pile. First pitch for both games are scheduled for 7:05.

The Rox are in their seventh season of Northwoods League Baseball in 2018. Single game and group tickets for the entire season are on sale now. For more information on purchasing tickets, visit the Rox Ticket Office on the west end of the Municipal Athletic Complex, call 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.