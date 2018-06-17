Bullfrogs Blanked by Dock Spiders in Series Finale

Fond du Lac, Wisc. - The visiting Green Bay Bullfrogs (7-13) were held to just four hits today in a frustrating 10-0 defeat to the host Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (11-8) from Herr-Baker Field Sunday afternoon. The Dock Spiders complete the two-game sweep over the Frogs as Green Bay was shut-out for the second consecutive game and fourth time this summer, while also leaving 23 total runners on base in the series.

The Bullfrogs are off tomorrow before returning to action this week with five of the next six games taking place within the friendly confines of Joannes Stadium in Titletown. Green Bay starts the stretch with a two-game home series versus the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday and Wednesday evening at 7:05 p.m.

A live video webcast of the contest can be streamed online through the official Northwoods League website. Fans can also listen to the live audio broadcast on WOCO Radio (107.1 FM) or online at WOCO.Caster.FM.

Jake Munoz (Sophomore, Univ. of San Francisco) led the Bullfrogs at the top order, finishing 1-for-3 with two walks. Eddy Gonzalez (Junior, Incarnate Word) and Collin Luty (Junior, Northern Kentucky) each went 1-for-3 with a single, while Riley Mihalik (Junior, Rider Univ.) posted the lone Green Bay extra-base hit on a double, going 1-for-3 on the day.

Fond du Lac struck first in the third inning with three runs in the frame on a RBI double, single and sacrifice fly to grab an early 3-0 advantage. The Dock Spiders never looked back tallying two more in the fifth on a two-run RBI double to stretch the lead out to 5-0. Three additional runs came across on two wild pitches and a walk in the sixth inning to make it an 8-0 game. Fond du Lac continued to pile on with one tally each in the seventh and eighth frames, securing the dominant shut-out victory.

Fond du Lac starting pitcher Shane Ritter tossed six scoreless innings with six strikeouts earning the win to improve to 1-0. Green Bay starter Will Shirah (Freshman, Georgia Tech) took the loss, falling to 1-1.

