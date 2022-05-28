Willie Joe Garry Jr. Placed on Injured List

Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids Kernels outfielder Willie Joe Garry Jr. has been placed on the 7-day injured list with a broken bone in his right hand. The Kernels' active roster now stands at 29 players.

Garry Jr. left Friday's game in the fifth inning after colliding with the right field wall attempting to catch a fly ball. Across 32 games with the Kernels this season, he has slashed .186/.319/.371 for a .690 OPS while scoring 17 runs, collecting 12 extra-base hits and stealing six bags.

