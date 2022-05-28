Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday

Saturday, May 28, 2022 l Game # 43

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (29-13) at West Michigan Whitecaps (18-24)

RH Christian Roa (0-1, 7.36) vs. RH Ty Madden (2-3, 4.32)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fifth game of a six-game series. Season Series vs. West Michigan: Dayton 8, West Michigan 2.

Current Series vs. West Michigan: Dayton 3, West Michigan 1. The Dragons are batting .257 as a team while averaging 6.0 runs per game. They have hit two home runs and stolen six bases. They have a team ERA of 2.57. They do not have an error.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 3, West Michigan 0 (11 innings). In a game that will be remembered for a tremendous game-saving catch by Dragons center fielder in the bottom of the ninth, Dayton broke a 0-0 tie with three runs in the top of the 11th inning, getting a two-run homer by Rece Hinds after the first run scored on an error. Connor Phillips became the first Dayton starter to go more than six innings this season, tossing 6.2 scoreless frames. Donovan Benoit pitched three shutout innings, including two that began with a free runner at second base. The Dragons turned six double plays, had three outfield assists including two by Cerda, and did not have an error for the fourth straight game in the series.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, five and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes.

Team Notes

The Dragons 28-13 (.690) record is tied for fourth best of all Minor League Baseball.

The Dragons have approached their highest point above .500 over the last several seasons and currently sit 16 games over. They have climbed to 17 games above .500 for one day since 2011, when they were 30-13 on May 21, 2017. Previous to 2017, the last time they were 17 games over .500 came at the end of the 2011 season, when they were 26 games over at 83-57.

In the month of May, the Dragons lead the league in slugging percentage (.459), on-base percentage (.341), and OPS (.800).

The Dragons starting pitcher ERA in May is 2.74 (98.2 IP, 30 ER).

The Dragons "Scoring First" record of 22-1 is the best in all Minor League Baseball.

Player Notes

Joe Boyle leads all Minor League Baseball in ERA (0.53) and opponent's batting average (.058). He has made seven starts covering 33.2 innings and has allowed only two runs and only six hits. He has allowed only two hits to right-handed batters this season (2 for 56, 31 SO). Opponents are 2 for 44 against Boyle with men on base and 1 for 20 with men in scoring position. Boyle has allowed a total of one hit in four road starts.

Since May 4, Rece Hinds leads the MWL in batting average (.407) and on-base percentage (.500) while ranking second to Alex McGarry in slugging percentage (.741). Over 17 games during that time period, he has hit four home runs with 13 RBI and 8 extra base hits.

Connor Phillips leads the MWL in strikeouts with 66, ranking fifth in all Minor League Baseball. Since April 28, Phillips has made five starts, posting a 1.26 ERA (28.2 IP, 15 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 8 BB, 45 SO).

Alex McGarry leads all Minor League Baseball (over 800 qualified hitters) in slugging percentage (.771). McGarry leads the Midwest League in OPS (1.139) and extra base hits (23) while ranking second in home runs (11), runs batted in (32), and batting average (.330)...McGarry over his last 10 games is batting .421 with 10 extra base hits including three home runs.

Allan Cerda is batting .333 with four home runs over his last 11 games.

Donovan Benoit over his last 10 relief appearances: 1-0, 5 saves, 0.66 ERA (13.2 IP, 1 R).

The Dragons roster includes 13 players selected in the first five rounds of the draft and 11 of the Reds top 27 prospects (MLB.com).

Austin Hendrick has become the 20th "true" first round draft pick to play for the Dragons (taken within the first 30 picks).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, May 29 (6:00 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (3-2, 3.33) at West Michigan RH Keider Montero (2-1, 4.18)

