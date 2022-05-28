Catcher Hansen Lopez received from Arizona Complex League

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Catcher Hansen Lopez received from Arizona Complex League

A native of Culiacán Rosales, Mexico, the 21-year-old Lopez was signed as an international free agent on July 3, 2017 - his 17th birthday. This is his second stint with the Lugnuts this season; he has played in one game for Lansing, going 0-for-4.

The Lansing Lugnuts (16-27) play the penultimate game of a 12-game road trip tonight, facing the Marlins-affiliated Beloit Sky Carp (14-27) at 7:35 p.m. Eastern / 6:35 p.m. local at ABC Supply Stadium.

