TinCaps Game Information: May 28 vs. Quad Cities

May 28, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-26) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (16-26)

Saturday, May 28 (5:35 p.m. ET) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Games 5-6 in Series | Home Games 22-23 of 66 | Games 43-44 of 132

Game 1: LHP Robert Gasser (No. 9 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Noah Cameron

Game 2: RHP Ryan Bergert vs. RHP Eric Cerantola

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Brett Rump) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: For the 2nd time in 3 nights, the TinCaps and River Bandits were washed out.

ON DECK: The TinCaps will conclude their 12-game homestand on Sunday. The team is offering a special deal for $25 that includes a ticket to the Huntington University Picnic Pavilion, plus an all-you-can-eat picnic. More details can be found on TinCaps.com.

STRIKE OUT THE STIGMA: The TinCaps are wearing special jerseys for Mental Health Awareness Night. The jerseys are being auctioned off on TinCapsJersey.com with proceeds supporting the Fort Wayne chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Similarly, t-shirts are also on sale in The Orchard Team Store as a fundraiser.

ENTERTAINMENT: Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act is performing tonight, while the doubleheader will be capped by fireworks.

K KINGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the 12-team Midwest League in strikeouts (11.2 per 9 innings). Fort Wayne pitchers struck out a season-high 19 in the opener of Thursday's doubleheader.

CONTACT: Offensively, the TinCaps have struck out the fewest times in the Midwest League so far this season (8.7 per game). The Bandits have struck out more than anyone else (11.5 per game). On average, teams in the MWL have struck out 9.7 times per game... Meanwhile, Fort Wayne ranks 3rd in walks drawn (4.0 per game)... Individually, infielder Ripken Reyes has struck out in only 14% of his plate appearances (3rd lowest rate in the MWL); outfielder Corey Rosier is 9th at 17%. Rosier is 1 of only 4 qualifying players in the league who've walked more than they've struck out... Reyes has the lowest swinging strike % in the league (5%); Rosier ranks 6th (8%), and outfielder Robert Hassell III is 10th (9%).

CAUGHT 'EM: TinCaps catchers lead the MWL in caught stealing %. Fort Wayne's backstops have thrown out 25 of 69 attempted base stealers (36%)... Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league in caught stealings, 17 of 47, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 7 of 15, and Adam Kerner has caught one as well.

ROBERT GASSER: Ranks 9th in the MWL in K/9 (11.9) and K% (31%).

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (33) and is 2nd in runs (35), 4th in stolen bases (17) 5th in triples (3), and 8th in OBP (.378).

ROBERT HASSELL: Ranks 2nd in the MWL in hits (47), 5th in average (.301) and stolen bases (15), 7th in RBIs (27), and 8th in total bases (70). Began season with 20-game on-base streak.

LUKE BOYD: In the month of May, Luke Boyd has yet to allow an earned run in 8 appearances. Boyd is the only TinCap to go at least 5 innings this month without surrendering an earned run.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

