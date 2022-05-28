How to Break out of a Funk? Beers and a 10th-Inning Win

May 28, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







BELOIT, Wisc. - Blake Beers debuted with 11 strikeouts in six scoreless innings, and the Lansing Lugnuts (17-27) halted a season high five-game losing streak with a 1-0 10-inning victory over the Beloit Sky Carp (16-28) on Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The game was played in two hours and 16 minutes.

The Lugnuts scored the game's only run when bonus runner Lazaro Armenteros moved to third base on a leadoff groundout by pinch-hitter Drew Swift and scored on a wild pitch by Beloit reliever Raúl Brito.

In the bottom of the tenth inning, right fielder Austin Beck - only in the game because starting right fielder Brayan Buelvas exited due to precautionary reasons after trying to leg out a groundout in the eighth - threw out bonus runner Tanner Allen attempting to advance to third base on a flyout for a stunning double play. Reliever Brock Whittlesey then retired Federico Polanco on a fly to left to conclude the Lugnuts' win.

The finish provided a satisfying end to a tremendous start from 23-year-old right-hander Beers, drafted by the Athletics in the 19th round from the University of Michigan in 2021 and just promoted to Lansing from Single-A Stockton. Beers matched zeroes with Beloit starter Zach King, limiting the Sky Carp to three singles and a walk in six dominant innings, whiffing three batters in the first, one in the second, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Trayson Kubo followed with three hitless innings, striking out three, to send the game to extra innings.

Each team finished with only three hits. For Lansing, Euribiel Ángeles went two-for-four with a single and a double and Sahid Valenzuela went 1-for-3 with a single.

The Nuts send southpaw Hogan Harris to the mound in the Sunday 2:05 p.m. (1:05 p.m. local) finale, expected to be followed by right-hander Shohei Tomioka in his season debut. The Sky Carp counter with native Michigander Chris Mokma.

After the game ends, the Lugnuts return to Jackson® Field™ on Tuesday, May 31, to open up a six-game homestand against the Minnesota Twins-affiliated Cedar Rapids Kernels. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.