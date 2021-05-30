Williamson and Frogs Dominate, 9-1

EVERETT, Wash. -- The Everett AquaSox (15-8) took the lead in the top of the first and continued to build on it, defeating the Vancouver Canadians (14-9), 9-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Frogs jumped ahead early; in the top of the first, back-to-back groundouts from Jack Larsen and Patrick Frick allowed two runs to score, giving the 'Sox a 2-0 lead. The following inning, Cody Grosse hit a line drive single, driving in Miguel Perez from second base. Zach DeLoach followed with a double, scoring Grosse. Before the end of the inning, Frick hit a two-run double and Joseph Rosa hit an RBI single, putting the AquaSox up 7-0.

The Canadians scored their first run in the bottom of the second when Spencer Horwitz hit a solo home run to right field. In the top of the third, DeLoach hit a home run for the AquaSox, extending their lead to 8-1. Rosa drove in the Frogs' final run of the game in the top of the fourth with a double, bringing the score to 9-1.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered 11 hits with nine RBIs. DeLoach led the way, going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. On the mound, LHP Brandon Williamson pitched 7.1 innings with 13 strikeouts, highlighted by the first AquaSox immaculate inning since 2007.

LOOKING AHEAD

