Seventh Inning Rally Boosts Dust Devils

A five-run burst in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Tri-City Dust Devils (8-16) to the 6-3 victory over the Hillsboro Hops on Sunday afternoon at Gesa Stadium. Brendon Davis continued to deliver at the plate, extending his hitting streak to six games with a pair of solo home runs.

Despite entering the bottom of the seventh trailing by a run, the Dust Devils quickly turned the deficit into a lead. Davis' second blast of the day tied the game at 3-3. The explosive inning was capped off by a bases-clearing double with two outs from Spencer Griffin that scored the final three runs of the rally.

After an off day on Monday, the Dust Devils will travel to Spokane to begin a six-game road series against the Indians on Tuesday. Tri-City will send right-hander Robinson Pina to the mound in the opener at Avista Stadium.

