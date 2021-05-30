Davis' Blasts Lead Devils to Series Split vs. Hops

PASCO, WASH. - Tri-City third baseman Brendon Davis had the ultimate answer to a first-inning fastball behind his head from Hops starter Drey Jameson: a mammoth home run to center field two pitches later. It was the first of two solo dingers Davis would hit off Jameson, as Tri-City beat the Hops on Sunday afternoon at Gesa Stadium, 6-3. The two teams split the six-game series.

Tensions flared in the bottom of the first. Jameson threw a first-pitch fastball behind Davis' head, but two pitches later, Davis blasted one out to center field. As he jogged around the bases, he exchanged words with the Hops' infielders, pointed at his own head, and after rounding third, had some things to say to Jameson. As the Hops' relief pitchers started moving slowly out of the bullpen toward the playing field, Hops manager Vince Harrison came out to say something to Tri-City manager Andy Schatzley, who was coaching at third, and that seemed to calm things.

The Hops had taken a short-lived lead in the top of the first on a triple by Eduardo Diaz and a run-scoring ground out off the bat of Andy Yerzy.

Davis' home run was the only run Jameson would allow in his first six frames. Much like Friday's Hops starter Matt Tabor, Jameson was extremely efficient, throwing just 55 pitches in the first six innings, never going to three balls in the count, and just twice going to two balls in the count.

Hillsboro broke the 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh when Spencer Brickhouse smoked a two-out double into the right field corner and Nick Dalesandro singled him home, but that lead wouldn't last long either.

Davis, leading off the bottom of the seventh, took Jameson deep again to even the score 2-2. After Carlos Herrera singled and Francisco Del Valle walked, Jameson was replaced by Blake Workman. Workman retired the first two to face him on just two pitches, but Dust Devils left-fielder Jose Verrier singled up the middle to put Tri-City in front 3-2. Harrison Wenson had an infield hit, and Spencer Griffin --- like Verrier, a .167 hitter entering the game --- hit a three-run double to center to break the game open.

Griffin's homer turned out to be the difference, as Diaz hit a solo homer in the top of the eighth, his third of the series.

