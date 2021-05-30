Ems Drop Their Second in a Row after 4-2 Defeat

EUGENE, OR - For the fourth time in five games the Spokane Indians (9-14) jumped out to an early lead against the Eugene Emeralds (14-9) and held on for a 4-2 victory that allowed the Indians to take the series lead at PK Park on Saturday night.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: David Hill (1-1, 3.57 ERA): 6.0 IP | 2 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 1 BB | 7 K

Losing Pitcher: Kai-Wei Teng (1-2, 5.03 ERA): 2.0 IP | 1 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 3 BB | 5 K

Save: Shelby Lackey (S, 4 3.38 ERA): 1.0 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 0 ER | 0 BB | 1 K

HR(s): MacIver (SPO): 5th Datres (SPO): 1st Wilson (EUG): 5th Williams (EUG): 1st

HOW IT HAPPENED: The Spokane Indians spoiled Kai-Wei Teng's PK Park debut with a 2-run 2nd inning as Niko Decolati stayed hot with a single to left field that scored Cade Harris and Kyle Datres giving the away team an early lead. The loss dropped the Emeralds to second place in the High-A West behind the Everett AquaSox (15-8).

The Indians would then go on to add two more runs off solo home runs from Datres and catcher Willie MacIver in the 6th and 4th innings which would prove to be enough for the victory behind 6 2-run innings from right-handed pitcher David Hill.

Both of the Emerald's runs came off solo home runs from Will Wilson and Javeyan Williams in the 4th and 6th innings. Wilson's 4th inning line drive to left field cut the Indian's lead to 2 before MacIver's homer made the score 4-1. Williams' towering 6th inning shot to right field is the first of his career and cut the lead to 4-2, but would be the last run scored on the evening.

The Emeralds were able to rely on their bullpen after Teng's 2 inning outing, recording only 2 earned runs between four pitchers through 7 innings. Bryce Tucker and R.J. Dabovich shined in the later innings, combining for 4 strikeouts and allowing only 1 baserunner on a walk.

Although the game went back and forth, the Emeralds weren't able to come away with the victory in a 4-2 loss on a perfect night in Eugene. The final game of the series will be played Sunday at 7:05 as the Emeralds try to pull even in the series.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Will Wilson - SS: Wilson's 4th inning homer was his 5th of the season and provided a spark for the Emeralds offense which had been dormant to that point.

Javeyan Williams - CF: Coming into Saturday's tilt against Spokane, Williams had yet to hit his first professional home run, but a 6th inning bomb to right field that went over the Emerald's bullpen changed that and made the score 2-4.

