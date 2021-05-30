Dust Devils Blank Hops

Behind a fabulous performance from the pitching staff the Tri-City Dust Devils (7-16) topped the Hillsboro Hops 2-0 on Saturday night at Gesa Stadium. Aaron Hernandez and Dylan King combined to limit the Hops to just two hits in the shutout victory.

Hernandez earned his first win of the season after tossing five scoreless innings. King entered the game in the sixth inning and went on to strike out the first seven Hillsboro batters he faced. The Tennessee native earned the save after tossing four perfect innings in relief.

The six-game series will come to an end on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Gesa Stadium is set for 1:30 pm. Right-hander Zach Linginfelter will toe the rubber for the Dust Devils in the series finale, while the Hops will counter with right-hander Drey Jameson.

Tickets for home games in May are now available by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

