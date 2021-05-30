C's Overmatched by Williamson, 'Sox in Loss

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians were victimized by a lethal combo of lights-out pitching and an offensive onslaught from the Everett AquaSox (Mariners), as the C's fell 9-1 Saturday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Everett got the scoring started in the first with a couple of runs on two hits and two walks before blowing the game open in the second. In that inning, the 'Sox sent 10 men to the plate, scored five runs on six hits and bounced starter Adam Kloffenstein (L, 1-2) from the game. Six hits in one inning matches a single stanza high this season for the C's pitching staff.

Vancouver scored their lone run in the bottom of the second when Spencer Horwitz deposited a 2-0 pitch beyond the right field wall for his first home run of the season, but that was the only mistake left-hander Brandon Williamson all night. MLB.com's #10 Mariners prospect was nearly unhittable for 7.1 innings in which he gave up two hits, walked one and struck out a career-high 13 batters. All told, the C's were K'd a season-high 15 times.

The AquaSox scored single runs in the third and fourth to go up 9-1 but didn't record a hit from the fifth frame forward as Cobi Johnson and Parker Caracci combined on four innings of shutout relief work.

Tanner Morris collected the other two of Vancouver's three hits on the night, a first inning single and a broken bat base hit in the ninth.

The C's will look for a series split in tomorrow afternoon's finale. Right-hander Paxton Schultz (2-0, 3.21 ERA) gets the nod for Vancouver while Everett will send righty Juan Then (0-0, 6.75 ERA) to the hill. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

