Williams-Sutton Homer in Ninth Lifts 'Caps

EASTLAKE, Ohio -- Dwanya Williams-Sutton hit a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to lead the TinCaps to a 4-3 road win over the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians affiliate) on Saturday night at Classic Park. The right fielder's blast was his first of the season and broke a 3-3 tie.

Williams-Sutton's clutch homer was necessary after the Captains had tied the game, 3-3, in the bottom of the eighth inning on a two-run shot to left field by second baseman Brayan Rocchio, who MLB.com ranks as Cleveland's No. 7 prospect.

Fort Wayne (4-6) had led, 3-1, thanks to a three-run top of the seventh. Trailing 1-0, catcher Jonny Homza hammered his second homer in as many nights to left field to equalize. Later in the frame, shortstop Justin Lopez pulled a go-ahead, two-run double to right.

Lake County (7-4) initially scored the game's first run -- unearned -- in the second. However, that was all the Captains mustered against 'Caps starter Brandon Komar, who tossed three innings of one-hit ball. Reliever Edwuin Bencomo followed with four no-hit innings, yielding only a walk, while striking out four. Over 9 2/3 innings this season, in three appearances, the 22-year-old Bencomo has posted a 0.93 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP with 17 Ks.

Righty Carter Loewen closed the game with a perfect ninth to nail his second save of the year. Combined, TinCaps pitchers allowed only two hits in the game.

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak, including the first four of this six-game series.

