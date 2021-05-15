Whitecaps Walk It off Again

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - With a chance to take the series Saturday night, the Great Lakes Loons (4-7) fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps (4-6) from a bases-loaded RBI single by Spencer Torkelson. The walk-off win was West Michigan's second of the series, topping the Loons on Wednesday on a game-ending wild pitch.

Saturday's loss was the first game of the year the Loons lost after scoring first. Centerfielder James Outman hit his first homerun of the season with a solo blast in the top of the first inning. A 1-0 lead held through the sixth until WM tied the game with a bases loaded hit-by-pitch.

Clayton Beeter made his third start of the season for the Loons, christening it with a scoreless first frame and three strikeouts. Reliever Jesus Vargas continued the trend of shutout baseball in four innings, walking none and striking out four. Kevin Malisheski loaded the bases in the seventh, then hit WM second baseman Corey Joyce with a pitch to tie the game. Inheriting the bases loaded to relieve Malisheski, righty Jeff Belge recorded the final two outs in four pitches. Southpaw Braidyn Fink (L, 0-2) reloaded the bases with Whitecaps in the bottom of the 9th with a leadoff double and two walks before Torkelson's walk-off RBI single.

Outman recorded the only RBI with his solo homer for a GL offense that recorded three hits. Loons' Miguel Vargas and Joe Vranesh recorded singles in the first three innings, but were left stranded. In eight games, Vranesh has now reached base in all but one, extending his hit streak to four and on-base streak to six. Vargas' hit streak climbs to four games, and is a combined 6-16 with a homerun and a double in that span.

Righty Logan Boyer approaches his third start of the season Sunday afternoon, his second start of the Whitecaps series. Boyer's first start versus WM came on May 12, giving up three runs on one hit in 2/3 of an inning. West Michigan's Keider Montero also makes his second start of the series, lasting two innings on May 11 with four runs coming in on five hits and hitting two batters.

Great Lakes still holds an opportunity to claim their first series of the season with a win on Sunday against WM, as the 'Caps and Loons put a bow on a six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. EDT, live coverage can be found on ESPN 100.9 FM. A six-game series at Dow Diamond begins May 18, as the Loons welcome in the Lake County Captains.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

