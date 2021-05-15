Masks No Longer Required Outside at LMCU Ballpark

Comstock Park, Mi - Masks are no longer required to watch West Michigan Whitecaps and events at LMCU Ballpark, effectively immediately.

Considering the new guidance issued Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in accordance with state and local health officials, effective today, May 15, guests will not be required to wear masks at outdoor locations/seating areas within LMCU Ballpark.

Masks are still required for non-vaccinated individuals in indoor areas such as the Pepsi Stadium Club, suites, restrooms, and Capsized Shop.

Major League Baseball rules currently prohibit player-fan contact - autographs are not allowed at LMCU Ballpark under current restrictions.

More on state orders here https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98178_98455-559589--,00.html

