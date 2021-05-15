'Caps Fall in Extras

COMSTOCK PARK, MI -The West Michigan Whitecaps forced extra innings thanks to some late-game heroics but ultimately fell to the Great Lakes Loons by a score of 3-2 in 11 innings in front of a limited-capacity sellout of 2,000 fans on Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

With the Whitecaps trailing 1-0 and down to their final strike in the ninth, Whitecaps catcher and 2020 Tigers second-round pick Dillon Dingler forced extra innings with his third home run on the season. An inning later, 2019 fifth-round pick Bryant Packard tied the game again with a run-scoring single before the Loons prevailed.

Great Lakes struck first, pushing across a lone run in the top of the second inning as Miguel Vargas launched a solo home run to put the Loons out in front 1-0. The score remained that way through the next six innings as both pitching staffs were dominant throughout. For West Michigan, Beau Brieske matched the longest start of any Whitecaps pitcher this season, allowing one tally through five innings and striking out seven Loons hitters before Angel Reyes and Jared Tobey combined for three innings of shutout baseball in relief. On the other end, Loons starting pitcher Jose Martinez, and reliever Cole Percival, held the Whitecaps to just two hits through the first eight innings before Dingler's two-out solo home run in the ninth tied the contest at one.

Both teams added individual tallies in the 10th as Loons outfielder Andrew Shaps laced an RBI-single in the top half before Packard scored Andre Lipcius in the bottom half to tie the game at 2-2. In the 11th, Great Lakes forged ahead 3-2 before Loons closer, Melvin Jimenez, slammed the door with three strikeouts to put the finishing touches on a 3-2 victory.

Jimenez (1-0) tossed two innings while allowing one run on one hit and four strikeouts in his first victory on the campaign. 'Caps bullpen arm, Yaya Chentouf (2-1) came on for an inning of relief, allowing one unearned run on three hits in his first defeat on the season. The Loons improve to 4-6 while the Whitecaps fall to 3-6. This contest marks the first time the Whitecaps played into the 11th inning since May 26th, 2019, during an 11-10 loss at South Bend.

The Whitecaps and Loons play the fifth game of their six-game series on Saturday at 6:35 pm. The Whitecaps plan to start pitcher Jesus Rodriguez against Loons reliever Clayton Beeter. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. A limited number of tickets are available for select Whitecaps 2021 home contests by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

