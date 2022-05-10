Williams Knocks in 2, Padlo Doubles Twice in Series-Opening Defeat

El Paso, Texas - Two early unearned runs and a four-run fifth proved to be the undoing for the Sacramento River Cats (15-16) as they fell 11-7 to the El Paso Chihuahuas (18-13) in Tuesday's series-opener.

Five different Chihuahuas left the yard, with center fielder Luis Liberato's fifth-inning three-run shot breaking the game open.

An error marred an otherwise solid start from right-hander Luis Ortiz (0-3). The 26-year-old struck out four, while allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and zero walks in 3.0 innings.

Rehabbing San Diego lefty Blake Snell (1-0) was excellent for El Paso. The 2018 Cy Young winner struck out seven, while allowing one run on three hits and zero walks in 5.0 innings.

Sacramento right fielder Luke Williams went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base. The versatile 25-year-old is now 12-for-25 (.480) with eight runs, three doubles, and five RBIs.

Second baseman Isan Diaz launched a towering 433-foot home run in the ninth, his first big fly as a River Cat, as part of Sacramento's three-run inning.

Right-hander Sean Hjelle (2-1, 4.37) looks to end the River Cats' three-game skid with a win on Wednesday, taking on El Paso lefty Ryan Weathers (1-1, 5.63) at 5:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Rehabbing San Francisco second baseman Tommy La Stella went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a double, and a run scored.

First baseman/left fielder Kevin Padlo doubled twice in the game, going 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Catcher Ricardo Genovés went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Tuesday marked the 22-year-old's third multi-hit game of May (six games).

Sacramento righty Cody Carroll struck out two in 1.1 shutout innings of relief.

