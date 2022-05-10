Las Vegas Aviators Parker Dunshee Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (May 2-8)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that right-hander Parker Dunshee was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (May 2-8).

Parker marks the first time that a Las Vegas player has been named PCL Pitcher of the Week in 2022!

Dunshee defeated the Sacramento River Cats, 5-0, on Wednesday, May 4 at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif. He pitched 6.0 shutout innings and allowed one hit, walked one and struck out 6 batters on 73 pitches (48 strikes). The River Cats lone hit off Dunshee was a single in the fifth inning by second baseman Isan Diaz. The game also marked the first shutout of the season for the Aviators.

On the season, Dunshee has appeared in six games (started four) and has posted a 1-1 record with a 3.25 ERA. He has allowed 16 hits and struck out 19 batters in 27.2 innings pitched.

The Aviators, 17-13/first place in the West Division, will host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a six-game homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, May 10-15 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Dunshee, who played four seasons at Wake Forest University (2014-17), is scheduled to pitch in game two of the series on Wednesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m.

