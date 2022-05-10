Space Cowboys Game Notes
Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
STAYING GROUNED: Brandon Bielak's 50.0 percent ground ball percentage ranks seventh-best of Pacific Coast League pitchers with at least 17 innings pitched ... He's also tied for seventh with teammate Hunter Brown in the PCL with a 13.8-percent swinging strike percentage (min. 17 IP).
JULKS OF ENERGY: Corey Julks hit two solo homers on Sunday vs. El Paso, becoming the first player on the Space Cowboys with a multi-homer game this season. Julks now has three homers on the year.
WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.
