OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 10, 2022

May 10, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (18-12) at Round Rock Express (19-11)

Game #31 of 150/Road #13 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Andre Jackson (0-1, 3.65) vs. RR-RHP Spencer Howard (NR, -.--)

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers open a six-game road series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond as the top two teams in the Pacific Coast League meet for their first series of the season. The Dodgers have won three of the last four games, as well as six of the last nine games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers closed out their 12-game homestand with an 11-5 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers took the game's first lead in the third inning, scoring two runs on a double by Miguel Vargas. Albuquerque responded with three runs in its next at-bat to take the lead and added three more runs in the sixth inning. Trailing, 6-2, Stefen Romero hit a two-run home run out to left field to trim the Isotopes' lead to two runs in the sixth inning. After Albuquerque tacked on three additional runs in the seventh inning, Jake Lamb hit a RBI double for OKC's fifth and final run of the game. Albuquerque added two more runs in the ninth inning for an 11-5 advantage, as they outhit the Dodgers, 14-8, and snapped OKC's three-game winning streak.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Andre Jackson (0-1) makes his fifth start of the season, seeking his first win of 2022...Appearing in his first game in 16 days, Jackson suffered his first loss of the season in his last outing May 5 during Game 1 of a doubleheader against Albuquerque in OKC. He allowed a season-high four runs and four hits with two walks and one strikeout in 1.2 innings. It was the third time in 65 career starts Jackson did not last at least 2.0 innings...Jackson entered his last start having allowed just one run and three hits over 10.2 innings, holding opponents 3-for22 overall. The Isotopes went 4-for-9 Thursday...His previous start was his first outing since April 19 with OKC in Sacramento, when he allowed one hit in 4.0 scoreless innings. He was recalled by the LA Dodgers April 25, but did not see game action before being optioned to OKC April 30...Jackson was selected by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Utah, where he primarily played as an outfielder...Jackson entered this season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America...He made two starts against the Express in 2021, going 1-1 and posting a 3.60 ERA with three walks and seven strikeouts over 10.0 IP. He made his Triple-A debut at Dell Diamond Aug. 3 and earned the win after five solid innings (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).

Against the Express: 2022: 0-0 2021: 16-13 All-time: 146-121 At RR: 77-60 The top two teams in the PCL East Division meet for their first series of 2022 after playing 29 games against one another during the 2021 season...The Dodgers won the 2021 series, 16-13, as the Dodgers finished with a slight edge in runs (147-146) and homers (40-39) while the Express outhit OKC, 261-225. After losing five of the first six games, the Dodgers went 15-8 over the final 23 meetings, including a 9-3 record at Dell Diamond...Cristian Santana led the Dodgers with 27 hits in the series and tied with Zach Reks for a team-leading 16 RBI. Luke Raley homered six times in the series while pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx went 5-1 with 29 strikeouts...The final 11 games of the series were played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the Dodgers going 6-5 in those games and Round Rock winning four of the final six meetings of 2021...The first 18 games of the season between the teams were played at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, with the Dodgers going 10-8...The Dodgers have won five of the last six season series between the teams...Only 371 miles separate Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark from Dell Diamond, making it the shortest distance between the Dodgers and any of their PCL opponents.

30 For 30: At 18-12, the Dodgers have their best record through 30 games since going 22-8 to start the 2018 season. The Dodgers started 13-17 in 2021 and 10-20 in 2019. OKC did not record its 18th win of the 2021 season until its 38th game and did not record its 18th win in 2019 until the 48th game.

Opposite Day: Sunday's loss reversed a lot of recent trends for the Dodgers. The Dodgers scored first for just the third time in their last 14 games and kept their opponent scoreless through the first two innings for just the third time in 14 games. It was also only the second time they put up three straight zeroes to start a game during the same 14-game stretch. However, after the third inning the Isotopes piled up 11 runs and 13 hits over the final six frames...Albuquerque had not scored past the fourth inning during any game of the series while batting .141 (10x71) as a team. On Sunday, the Isotopes scored eight runs after the fourth inning while batting .400 (10x25)...Over the first six games of May, the Dodgers' bullpen had allowed a total of eight runs while opponents batted .182 (14x77). But the Isotopes batted .385 (10x26) against the OKC relief corps and plated eight runs...The Dodgers' offense entered Sunday having batted .360 (27x75) over the previous seven games with runners in scoring position. On Sunday they went 1-for-8 with RISP. The Isotopes went 5-for-13 with RISP Sunday after going 8-for-43 (.186) through the first five games of the series.

On the Lamb: On Sunday, Jake Lamb hit a RBI double, drew a walk and scored a run. He has now hit safely in nine of his last 11 games and is 15-for-37 (.405) with three homers, three doubles, 12 RBI, nine runs, nine walks and six multi-hit games. During his current four-game hitting streak, he is 6-for-13 with four walks, six runs scored and six RBI...On Saturday, he hit a grand slam and posted five RBI for his highest RBI total since Aug. 8, 2017 with Arizona against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and his grand slam was his first since the 2014 season when he was with the Diamondbacks in an Aug. 29 game against Colorado.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry picked up a hit Sunday and has hit safely in his last four games, going 8-for-16 with five runs scored, two RBI and two walks...On Saturday he had a game-high three hits and reached base in all five of his plate appearances as he went 3-for-3 with two walks, a RBI and scored two runs. It was his fourth game of the season with three or more hits...McKinstry ranks second on the team with 30 hits this season although he has only played in 21 of the team's 30 games and has collected a multi-hit game in nearly half of those 21 contests (10). He currently leads the PCL with a .370 batting average, a .436 on-base percentage and four triples.

Getting Offensive: The five runs OKC scored Sunday snapped a stretch of three consecutive games with eight or more runs and was just the third time in the last eight games the Dodgers scored five runs or less...OKC's 191 total runs scored this season are second-most in the league, trailing their previous opponent Albuquerque's 194 runs...The Dodgers have been held to a combined 15 hits in the last two games after racking up at least 10 hits in three straight games as well as in four of the previous five games. Prior to Sunday's eight hits, the Dodgers batted .330 (64x194) with 52 runs over the previous six games...On the other hand, the 11 runs and 14 hits allowed by the Dodgers Sunday were both the most allowed at home this season. The Isotopes compiled six extra-base hits Sunday, one shy of the season-high seven extra-base hits OKC allowed April 23 at Sacramento.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run scored Sunday in OKC. He has reached base in 12 consecutive games and has scored a run in a league-best 10 straight games...Vargas has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 15-for-37 (.405) with six RBI, nine walks, 16 runs scored...Vargas leads OKC with 32 hits, 28 runs scored and has 21 walks this season. His run total paces the PCL, while his 21 walks rank second and his 32 hits are tied for third...Following a 3-for-17 start to begin his season and Triple-A career, the 22-year-old has slashed .312/.426/.473 since April 10 (25 games).

When in Romero: Stefen Romero hit his first home run of the season with Sunday - a two-run shot out to left field in the sixth inning. After slugging 96 home runs over the past five seasons in Japan, it was his first home run on U.S. soil since Aug. 26, 2016 in Reno while playing for Tacoma...Romero has hit safely in six of his first eight games with OKC and five of his first eight hits have gone for extra bases. He's notched 12 RBI over his last six games and his RBI total since April 30 is tops in the PCL.

First Things First: On Sunday, the Dodgers scored two runs in the third inning marking just the third time during OKC's 12-game homestand that the team scored first. It was also just the third time in the last 14 games OKC scored first...The Dodgers are now 10-3 when scoring first this season...Sunday also marked the third time this season the Dodgers led at any point by at least two runs but ended up losing the game.

Omar Comin': Omar Estévez singled in the ninth inning Sunday to extend his hitting streak to a season-best four games. He also drew a walk and during his current streak is 7-for-16 with three RBI, two walks and four runs scored...On Friday he went 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. It marked his first three-hit game since a four-hit performance July 10, 2021 at El Paso...Over his last six games, Estévez is 9-for-23 with three doubles, three RBI, two walks, five runs scored and has registered three multi-hit games. Prior to April 26, Estévez was 2-for-30.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have lost three of their last four series openers...Eddy Alvarez went a team-best 3-for-4 Sunday for his fourth game of the season with three or more hits and his fifth multi-hit game of the season...Tomás Telis has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 15-for-37 (.405) with four multi-hit games, seven RBI and six runs scored...The Dodgers have homered in five straight games and look to match their season-high streak of six straight games with a homer done twice previously. The Dodgers have also homered in 11 of their last 12 games (13 HR)...Yency Almonte retired six of seven batters over the final two innings Saturday to record his third save. Over his last 9.0 innings combined, he has allowed just two hits and one walk with 16 strikeouts. He did not walk any of the first 56 batters he faced this season until Kyle Holder drew a walk in the ninth inning Saturday...The Dodgers drew five more walks Sunday and continue to lead the league in walks this season (146).

