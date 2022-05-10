Reno Rolls Past Rainiers in Series Opener, 8-3

Tacoma, WA - In the fifth game of his now week-long rehab assignment with the Tacoma Rainiers (9-22), Kyle Lewis was the designated hitter for a fourth time on Tuesday afternoon, going 1-for-3 with a walk. Tacoma began this six-game homestand at Cheney Stadium with an 8-3 setback to the Reno Aces (15-16).

Lewis is now 7-for-20 (.350) in his time with the Rainiers, with two home runs, six RBI, five runs scored and two walks, as he nears closer to a return to Seattle.

Reno took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, when Stone Garrett (2-for-5) singled, moved to third base on a Dominic Canzone base hit and scored on a Buddy Kennedy sac fly.

Zach Green launched a three-run homer to left field in the home second with one out; Steven Souza and Brian O'Keefe (3-for-3) set the table with singles. Green leads the Rainiers with seven home runs, and has gone deep in three consecutive games dating to Saturday at Salt Lake. Green has also hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games.

Reno rallied in the fifth to tie the score. Former Rainier Braden Bishop (2-for-4) and Juan Graterol (3-for-4) led off with singles, and each crossed home on RBI knocks by another former Rainier, Jake Hager (single) and Jake McCarthy (double).

With two out and the score equal 3-3 in the visiting sixth, the Aces took the lead with a single by Bishop and a two-run homer to left by Graterol. It was 6-3 in the seventh when McCarthy (2-for-4) lined a solo shot out to right field, his third homer. Graterol went deep for a second time with two out, this time in the eighth with nobody on to make it a 7-3 game. The homers were Graterol's first of the season.

RHP Sergio Romo pitched the seventh inning for Tacoma, on a brief rehab assignment before re-joining Seattle. Romo allowed the solo home run to McCarthy, but was otherwise solid: Throwing 19 pitches and 13 for strikes, he induced a pair of groundouts and ended the frame with a strikeout, facing four batters. Rainiers starter Darren McCaughan struck out six in 6.0 IP, but allowed five earned runs.

Reno RHP Corbin Martin earned the winning decision with 5.2 IP in his debut with the club, after being optioned by Arizona: 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

The day's final run crossed in the ninth, when the Aces scored in a fifth straight inning. Yonny Hernandez led off with a pinball triple into the right field corner, and scored on a Hager sac fly.

Game two of the series will be Wednesday evening at 6:05 p.m. Seattle Mariners 40-man LHP Justus Sheffield will start for Tacoma, against Reno RHP Ryne Nelson.

