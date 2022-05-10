Graterol Homers Twice in 8-3 Aces Win over Rainiers

RENO, Nev. - Fueled by a season-high 14 hits and three home runs, the Reno Aces (15-16) powered past the Tacoma Rainiers (9-22) for an 8-3 victory Tuesday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.

Tied at three apiece in the sixth, Juan Graterol smashed a two-run homer to left, his first of the season, to regain a 5-3 lead over Tacoma. The Maracay, Venezuela native struck again with a solo shot to left for a 7-3 lead in the eighth. Graterol finished the day with a 3-for-4 performance with two homers, three runs batted in and three runs scored.

Corbin Martin (1-0) earned his first win in his Aces debut with 5.2 innings of work, allowed three earned runs on six hits and struck out four batters.

After a 2-for-4 performance, including a solo homer in the seventh, Jake McCarthy extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Kevin Ginkel was lights out in the ninth with a scoreless inning and struck out the side. The righty has now tossed five-straight scoreless outings.

Stone Garrett (2-for-5, R, SB), Camden Duzenack (2-for-4), and Braden Bishop (2-for-4, 2 R) all recorded multi-hit efforts against Tacoma Tuesday. Bishop's two-hit day extended his hitting streak to five games.

After swiping his 11th base of the season Tuesday, Yonny Hernandez solely ranks third in the Pacific Coast League in stolen bases.

Aces Notables:

Juan Graterol: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R.

Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, and extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Braden Bishop: 2-for-4, 2 R, and extended his hitting streak to five games.

Corbin Martin: W, 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 4 K's.

Kevin Ginkel: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 3 K's, and extended his scoreless outing streak to five games.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game road series with the Tacoma Rainiers before returning to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, May 17. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

